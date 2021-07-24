Phantasma Energy Price Reaches $0.0150 on Major Exchanges (KCAL)

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Over the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. Phantasma Energy has a total market capitalization of $698,650.33 and $6,114.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00040150 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.24 or 0.00118542 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00144482 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,780.79 or 0.99519652 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $300.78 or 0.00886118 BTC.

About Phantasma Energy

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. The official website for Phantasma Energy is Phantasma.io . Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official message board is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

