Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 656.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,499 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $3,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSX. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $25,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 72.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $72.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $43.27 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -404.49%.

PSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.24.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

