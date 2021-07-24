Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Decreased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 702,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 49,650 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.16% of Phillips 66 worth $57,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $295,857,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Phillips 66 by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236,284 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $156,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,999 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 16.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,251,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $428,209,000 after purchasing an additional 725,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,602,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $321,903,000 after purchasing an additional 536,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,415,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,724,666,000 after purchasing an additional 506,598 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSX opened at $72.17 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $43.27 and a 52 week high of $94.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a PE ratio of -14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.90.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.57 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PSX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Phillips 66 currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.24.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

