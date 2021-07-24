Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 314,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,583,000. Vishay Intertechnology comprises about 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.22% of Vishay Intertechnology at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 28.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,626 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 49,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $30,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vishay Intertechnology by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Vishay Intertechnology during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VSH traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.64. 403,299 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,398. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.84 and a fifty-two week high of $26.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $764.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

