Phocas Financial Corp. Acquires New Stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 690,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,931,000. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises approximately 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.29% of Magnolia Oil & Gas at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 108.5% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGY traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.70. 948,326 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,946. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.32. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $16.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 2.62.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.64.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

