Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 58.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.15% of Synaptics worth $7,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 22,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Synaptics by 1.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Synaptics by 46.1% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total transaction of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $214,478.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $150.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,808. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.95. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.47 and a 1 year high of $160.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.82.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

SYNA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights cut Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Cowen raised Synaptics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.31.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

