Phocas Financial Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 109.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,256 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,258 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.23% of Integer worth $6,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 1.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 32,569 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $228,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Integer by 2.5% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,536 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Integer by 31.4% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 16,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 3,973 shares during the period. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total value of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR traded up $2.31 on Friday, hitting $91.93. 120,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,988. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $54.37 and a 12 month high of $98.93. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $290.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.10 million. Integer had a return on equity of 6.66% and a net margin of 6.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITGR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

