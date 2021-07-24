Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 140,951 Shares of Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 528,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,951 shares during the quarter. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.44% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $8,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 50.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares in the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.10.

Shares of ROIC stock traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 498,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,985. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.54. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 2.14%. Research analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.90%.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.