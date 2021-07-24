Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 175,550 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 44.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 570,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 175,550 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.45% of Ladder Capital worth $6,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $171,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ladder Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Kelly Amanda Porcella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.96, for a total value of $35,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,664.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Pamela Mccormack sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total transaction of $246,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 609,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,509,791.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,121 shares of company stock valued at $622,420. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LADR traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $11.01. 279,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 129.93 and a quick ratio of 129.93. Ladder Capital Corp has a one year low of $6.33 and a one year high of $12.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.25 and a beta of 2.25.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Ladder Capital had a net margin of 0.46% and a return on equity of 1.04%. As a group, research analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 258.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LADR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ladder Capital from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ladder Capital from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.63.

Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

