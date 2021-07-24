Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 29,587 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) by 2,566.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,587 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Innovative Industrial Properties worth $5,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIPR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 76.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IIPR traded up $1.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.35. 129,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,181. The company’s 50 day moving average is $191.46. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.55 and a twelve month high of $222.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 280.52 and a quick ratio of 280.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.82 and a beta of 1.44.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.11% and a net margin of 57.54%. The firm had revenue of $42.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.30 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This is an increase from Innovative Industrial Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.00%.

In other Innovative Industrial Properties news, Chairman Alan D. Gold sold 1,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $39,485.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 37,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,281,666.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott Shoemaker sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total transaction of $95,285.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,327 shares of company stock worth $158,583. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IIPR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Innovative Industrial Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $249.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.75.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

