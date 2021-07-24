Phocas Financial Corp. Buys 56,383 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 35.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,564 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,383 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.16% of Select Medical worth $7,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Select Medical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,289 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Select Medical by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Select Medical by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,030,245 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $28,497,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Select Medical by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 91,228 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 16,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in Select Medical by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 26,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Select Medical alerts:

In other Select Medical news, Director Bryan C. Cressey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total transaction of $423,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,001.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert G. Breighner, Jr. sold 5,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.07, for a total transaction of $186,832.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,223,977.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,040 shares of company stock worth $7,030,233. 18.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on SEM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Select Medical from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Select Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Select Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Shares of SEM stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $39.24. The stock had a trading volume of 299,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,170. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.39. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $15.60 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. Select Medical had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Select Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from Select Medical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Select Medical Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.