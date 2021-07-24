Phocas Financial Corp. Buys New Stake in U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Concrete, Inc. (NASDAQ:USCR) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 45,898 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,365,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.27% of U.S. Concrete as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Concrete by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,962 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 55,252 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in U.S. Concrete by 189.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Concrete by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,706 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get U.S. Concrete alerts:

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.80, for a total transaction of $28,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total transaction of $36,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100 shares of company stock worth $139,898 in the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USCR shares. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of U.S. Concrete from $35.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Concrete from $55.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CJS Securities cut shares of U.S. Concrete from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, U.S. Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:USCR traded down $0.37 on Friday, reaching $73.23. 348,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 334,091. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. U.S. Concrete, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $78.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.68.

U.S. Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.22. U.S. Concrete had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that U.S. Concrete, Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About U.S. Concrete

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, the U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Concrete Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Concrete and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.