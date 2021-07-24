Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its stake in shares of FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.18% of FB Financial worth $3,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 31.2% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 26.8% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 36,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 32.2% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 216,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,611,000 after purchasing an additional 52,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of FB Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $639,000. 60.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FBK traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.93. The stock had a trading volume of 176,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.64 and a 12 month high of $49.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FB Financial Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

In other FB Financial news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares in the company, valued at $454,014,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FBK. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.50 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.17.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

