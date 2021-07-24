Phocas Financial Corp. Decreases Stock Holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 353,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 13,285 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.43% of Ferro worth $5,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,887 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,789 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Ferro by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 169,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Ferro by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Shares of NYSE FOE traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.98. 835,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,642. Ferro Co. has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The business had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

FOE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Ferro in a report on Monday, May 17th. G.Research lowered Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. Ferro currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.