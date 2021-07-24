Phocas Financial Corp. Grows Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 87,547 shares during the period. Sabra Health Care REIT makes up about 1.0% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.21% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $7,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBRA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,442,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,607 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,506,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626,257 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,268,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151,144 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,945,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,856,000 after acquiring an additional 983,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,238,000 after acquiring an additional 255,987 shares during the last quarter. 86.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Sunday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.38. The company had a trading volume of 801,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,122. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $12.86 and a one year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.94.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 22.71%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.53%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

In related news, Director Catherine Cusack acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.19 per share, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

