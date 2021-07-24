Phocas Financial Corp. Has $3.82 Million Stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,978 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,043 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.52% of Koppers worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Koppers by 383.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koppers in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Koppers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KOP traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.12. 76,798 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,266. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.92 and a 12 month high of $39.44. The company has a market cap of $639.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a return on equity of 33.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price target on Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.40.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Koppers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koppers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.