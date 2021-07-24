Phocas Financial Corp. Has $5.20 Million Holdings in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,472 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,643 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.21% of South Jersey Industries worth $5,204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SJI. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 53.3% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of South Jersey Industries by 303.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 52.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Sheila Hartnett-Devlin sold 5,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.59, for a total value of $145,013.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $511,049.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Bank of America upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on South Jersey Industries from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

SJI traded up $0.56 on Friday, hitting $25.56. 716,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 863,000. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.24 and a 52 week high of $29.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.43.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $674.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.25 million. On average, research analysts forecast that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This is a positive change from South Jersey Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas purchased directly from producers or suppliers to customers.

