Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.03 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 291,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,809 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.14% of APi Group worth $6,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in APi Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in APi Group during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in APi Group by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded APi Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Shares of APi Group stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, hitting $20.38. 508,471 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 898,990. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.03. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.27 and a beta of 0.75. APi Group Co. has a one year low of $12.74 and a one year high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

APi Group (NYSE:APG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $803.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.28 million. APi Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that APi Group Co. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services primarily in North America. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

