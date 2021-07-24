Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.16 Million Stock Holdings in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,416 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.15% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $6,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,872,497 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $641,101,000 after buying an additional 178,200 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,731,837 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $298,236,000 after buying an additional 72,218 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,295,730 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $141,455,000 after buying an additional 79,902 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,258 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,241,000 after buying an additional 41,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after buying an additional 16,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

AEIS stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.35. 133,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,873. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.78. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.39%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

