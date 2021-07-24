Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.21 Million Stock Holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 34.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,575 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.17% of Spectrum Brands worth $6,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,991,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $16,855,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,700,000 after buying an additional 164,296 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $12,479,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 320.9% during the 1st quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 189,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,129,000 after buying an additional 144,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

SPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Spectrum Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.75.

Shares of SPB traded up $1.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.61. 352,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,715. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.59 and a 52 week high of $97.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Profile

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

