Phocas Financial Corp. Has $6.53 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 32,906 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.20% of PDC Energy worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PDC Energy by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,231,361 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $214,856,000 after buying an additional 85,466 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,674,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,666 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $57,849,000 after purchasing an additional 145,926 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,467,943 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $30,137,000 after purchasing an additional 328,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255,050 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PDCE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDC Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.33.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.31, for a total transaction of $94,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 362,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,149,023.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 14,298 shares of company stock valued at $631,102. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PDCE traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $38.76. The company had a trading volume of 507,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,501. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.94. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $49.92.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $286.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 30.91% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. As a group, equities analysts expect that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 23.65%.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

