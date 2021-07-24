Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stake in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its position in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,099 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.43% of Great Western Bancorp worth $7,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GWB. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. 97.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GWB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Shares of NYSE:GWB traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,193. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.62. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.31.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Great Western Bancorp had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The firm had revenue of $120.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.50%.

Great Western Bancorp Company Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Great Western Bank that provides business and agri-business banking, retail banking, and wealth management services in the United States. The company offers noninterest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing demand accounts, interest-bearing non-transaction accounts, time deposits, and corporate credit cards.

