Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 59.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,369 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.16% of Hudson Pacific Properties worth $6,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 1,442.9% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 43.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

HPP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Hudson Pacific Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.06.

Shares of NYSE:HPP traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.49. 505,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,185,406. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $30.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -687.08, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.11%. The company had revenue of $192.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

