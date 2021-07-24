Phocas Financial Corp. Increases Stock Holdings in Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS)

Phocas Financial Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,259 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.15% of Scientific Games worth $5,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SGMS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 14,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Scientific Games during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SGMS traded down $1.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.93. 329,543 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,166,526. Scientific Games Co. has a 12-month low of $14.49 and a 12-month high of $80.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.13.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.69) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Scientific Games Co. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Union Gaming Research raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games Company Profile

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

Further Reading: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.