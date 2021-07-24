Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $3.22 Million in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 37,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,218,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.18% of EnPro Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in EnPro Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in EnPro Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $4,245,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NPO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,717. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 1.62. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $99.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $279.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.90 million. EnPro Industries had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 7.30%. Equities analysts predict that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. EnPro Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.54%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of EnPro Industries from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Botts acquired 2,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.49 per share, with a total value of $199,788.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $529,994.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

