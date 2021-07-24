Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $3.75 Million in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 146,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,751,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.43% of The Aaron’s at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Aaron’s by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AAN traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.29. The stock had a trading volume of 361,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,333. The company has a market cap of $932.50 million and a PE ratio of 9.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12. The Aaron’s Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.20 and a 52 week high of $37.49.

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.25%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.30.

The Aaron's Company Profile

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

