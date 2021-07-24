Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $6.52 Million in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 156,642 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,524,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.44% of AAR at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in AAR by 1,385.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AAR by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,490 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AAR by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,431 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AAR alerts:

NYSE:AIR traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.44. The company had a trading volume of 266,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,126. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.81 and a beta of 1.77. AAR Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $45.49.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47. The company had revenue of $437.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $422.69 million. AAR had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that AAR Corp. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on AAR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

Read More: Why do corrections happen?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR).

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.