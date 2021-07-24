Phocas Financial Corp. Invests $6.96 Million in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 495,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,956,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.39% of Cornerstone Building Brands as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth $301,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 244.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth $154,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Cornerstone Building Brands by 205.2% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,215,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,058,000 after purchasing an additional 817,490 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cornerstone Building Brands in the first quarter worth $168,000. Institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNR traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.63. 349,897 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 734,428. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.48. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.52 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.09. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CNR shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone Building Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

