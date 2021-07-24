Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Position in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 21,130 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 1.72% of Heritage Insurance worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heritage Insurance by 48.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 208,845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 67,797 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Heritage Insurance in the first quarter worth $123,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 303,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 93.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 40,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Heritage Insurance by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 254,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. 69.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HRTG traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,287. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.45. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.32 and a 12 month high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.42). Heritage Insurance had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $147.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.08 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Heritage Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Heritage Insurance Profile

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential property insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, and rental property insurance in Alabama, Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; and commercial residential insurance in Florida, New Jersey, and New York, as well as residential wind-only property and multi-peril property insurance.

