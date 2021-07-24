Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 365,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,581 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.35% of BrightView worth $6,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in BrightView by 2,526.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 556,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,394,000 after purchasing an additional 535,662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $7,958,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in BrightView during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,215,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in BrightView by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,262,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,293,000 after purchasing an additional 162,583 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BV traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.61. 121,120 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,603. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.93 and a 1 year high of $19.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.68.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $651.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

BV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of BrightView in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

