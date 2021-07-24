Phocas Financial Corp. Lowers Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.17% of Federal Signal worth $3,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FSS traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,161. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.61. Federal Signal Co. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $43.77.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 8.46%. Federal Signal’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FSS shares. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

