Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $3.30 Million Investment in Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Scholastic Co. (NASDAQ:SCHL) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 109,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.32% of Scholastic at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 2,123.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $136,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scholastic in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scholastic stock traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.32. The stock had a trading volume of 139,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,889. Scholastic Co. has a 12 month low of $18.80 and a 12 month high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.97 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.07.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.37. Scholastic had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 0.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

Separately, TheStreet raised Scholastic from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Scholastic

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

