Phocas Financial Corp. Makes New $3.92 Million Investment in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 86,118 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,918,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Verint Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,382 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verint Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $250,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,280,000 after purchasing an additional 749,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Verint Systems by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

In other Verint Systems news, CFO Douglas Robinson sold 2,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $110,724.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 235,726 shares in the company, valued at $10,635,957.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total transaction of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,251.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock valued at $1,341,287 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRNT shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.88.

NASDAQ:VRNT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 389,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,555. Verint Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $52.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.88%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

