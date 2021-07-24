Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 241,109 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,909,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.20% of Tri Pointe Homes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 413.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,910 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Tri Pointe Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Tri Pointe Homes by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. 98.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tri Pointe Homes alerts:

Shares of TPH stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,952,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,722. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.07. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $26.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.04 million. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TPH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tri Pointe Homes has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands, including Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Tri Pointe Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tri Pointe Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.