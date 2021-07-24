Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases New Position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 24,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.18% of ModivCare at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $295,987,000. Coliseum Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $228,409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,609,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,351,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,957,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ModivCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ MODV traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $164.28. 23,278 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,036. The business’s 50 day moving average is $161.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. ModivCare Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $184.71.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

About ModivCare

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

