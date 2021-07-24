Phocas Financial Corp. Purchases Shares of 159,914 Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 159,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,518,000. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.11% of Resideo Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of REZI. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

REZI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.00. The stock had a trading volume of 385,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,388. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $9.79 and a one year high of $32.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 2.57.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REZI. TheStreet raised shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resideo Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Resideo Technologies Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

