Phocas Financial Corp. Reduces Stock Position in Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Phocas Financial Corp. reduced its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,602 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.28% of Air Transport Services Group worth $6,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after buying an additional 44,813 shares in the last quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Moab Capital Partners LLC now owns 93,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Institutional investors own 76.55% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.89. 337,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,850. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.59. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $32.43.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The transportation company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $376.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.50 million. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 14.62% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. As a group, analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,002,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATSG. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Air Transport Services Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Transport Services Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.86.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the aircraft leasing and air cargo transportation services in the United States and internationally. It offers contracted airline operations, aircraft modification and maintenance services, ground services, and other support services.

