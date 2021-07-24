Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 12,727 Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its position in shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 346,947 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,727 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.26% of Hostess Brands worth $4,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Hostess Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 484,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 28,652 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 298,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,447,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,090,000 after buying an additional 244,500 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 7,515 shares during the last quarter.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,647,870. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TWNK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ:TWNK traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.21. The stock had a trading volume of 840,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,065,144. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.73. Hostess Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.96 and a twelve month high of $17.23.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.74 million. Hostess Brands had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hostess Brands

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

