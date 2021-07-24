Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 12,920 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 327,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,920 shares during the period. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust accounts for 1.1% of Phocas Financial Corp.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.25% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $7,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1,337.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 1st quarter worth $230,000.

PEB traded down $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.44. 1,360,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,226,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $26.42.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.56). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 215.31% and a negative return on equity of 16.72%. Equities analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.74%.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

