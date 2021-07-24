Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 162,947 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 162,947 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.48% of Independence Realty Trust worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IRT. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRT stock traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 264,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.18. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.40 and a 1 year high of $20.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.94.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 2.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.39.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

