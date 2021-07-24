Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 175,112 Shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI)

Phocas Financial Corp. lessened its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175,112 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.09% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPBI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 170,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,332,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 50.6% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 85,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 28,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 592,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,556,000 after acquiring an additional 8,611 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jaynie M. Studenmund acquired 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.59 per share, for a total transaction of $195,678.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.25.

NASDAQ:PPBI traded up $0.14 on Friday, hitting $37.28. The stock had a trading volume of 229,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 443,944. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 51.07 and a beta of 1.39. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.47 and a 1 year high of $47.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.04.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $185.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.32 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This is a positive change from Pacific Premier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 176.00%.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

