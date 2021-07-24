Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,183 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,577 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.20% of Plexus worth $5,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 122.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. 92.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plexus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James set a $85.73 price objective on shares of Plexus and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plexus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.25.

Plexus stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.35. The company had a trading volume of 95,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,019. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.35 and a fifty-two week high of $101.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.32.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,500 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares in the company, valued at $8,799,072. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755. 2.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

