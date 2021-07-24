Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,671 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,671 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.13% of SkyWest worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SKYW. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in SkyWest by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in SkyWest during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in SkyWest by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Get SkyWest alerts:

SKYW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on SkyWest from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of SKYW traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.39. The company had a trading volume of 214,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,437. SkyWest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -562.71 and a beta of 2.05.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $534.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.00 million. SkyWest had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW).

Receive News & Ratings for SkyWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SkyWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.