Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 2,998 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 80,297 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,998 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.09% of Portland General Electric worth $3,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in Portland General Electric by 159.8% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 1,778.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 977 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 83.1% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 21.0% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 91.1% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on POR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

In other Portland General Electric news, Director M Lee Pelton sold 24,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $1,221,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,105 shares in the company, valued at $254,484.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,589.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

POR stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.47. 638,913 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 569,980. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.93.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

