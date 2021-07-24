Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,082 Shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Phocas Financial Corp. decreased its position in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.24% of Hub Group worth $5,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,240,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $419,889,000 after purchasing an additional 304,431 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 942,087 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,450,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 679,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,711,000 after purchasing an additional 16,383 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,765,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Hub Group in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Shares of HUBG stock traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $65.20. 132,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 171,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.39. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.18 and a 52-week high of $74.95.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $919.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

