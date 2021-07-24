Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 3,309 Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,309 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.38% of BJ’s Restaurants worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 11.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 253,980 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,751,000 after acquiring an additional 25,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $19,647,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,475 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the first quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,185,000 after acquiring an additional 9,777 shares in the last quarter.

BJRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $85.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

BJRI traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $44.31. The company had a trading volume of 211,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,214. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.04 and a 12-month high of $63.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.09.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.45 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 4,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $254,669.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,137.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of June 1, 2021, the company operated 212 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

