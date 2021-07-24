Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 4,682 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Phocas Financial Corp. trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,682 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned 0.56% of Kforce worth $6,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KFRC. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the fourth quarter worth $17,093,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Kforce during the first quarter worth $12,184,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 615.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after acquiring an additional 142,332 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,238,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,981,000 after acquiring an additional 98,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Kforce alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on KFRC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Kforce from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.14.

In other news, Director Elaine Rosen sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $166,628.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.19, for a total value of $150,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,300 shares of company stock worth $381,103 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

KFRC traded up $1.68 on Friday, hitting $60.62. The company had a trading volume of 145,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,214. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.61. Kforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35 and a beta of 1.33.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. Kforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kforce Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Kforce’s payout ratio is 35.11%.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.