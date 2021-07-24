Phocas Financial Corp. Sells 5,357 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its stake in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,703 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,357 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.30% of G-III Apparel Group worth $4,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,538,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $227,208,000 after acquiring an additional 427,682 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the fourth quarter worth about $826,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 784,063 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,614,000 after acquiring an additional 28,683 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in G-III Apparel Group by 11.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 745,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $22,455,000 after acquiring an additional 74,731 shares during the period. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $18,267,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total transaction of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GIII traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.66. 308,615 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,799. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $9.30 and a 1-year high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.38. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $519.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

