Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Holdings in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Phocas Financial Corp. lowered its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 466,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,654 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned approximately 0.77% of Global Medical REIT worth $6,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 50.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 15,167 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Global Medical REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 1.0% in the first quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 277,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,634,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 21.3% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 90,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 15,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.58% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, reaching $15.59. 212,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 433,451. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.97. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.33 and a twelve month high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $947.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th were issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 23rd. Global Medical REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.18%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GMRE shares. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Global Medical REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

