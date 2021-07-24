Phocas Financial Corp. Trims Stock Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Phocas Financial Corp. cut its holdings in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 56.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 336,377 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 440,448 shares during the quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. owned about 0.11% of F.N.B. worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in F.N.B. by 92.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

Shares of FNB stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,813,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,543,210. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. F.N.B. Co. has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $13.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 25.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. F.N.B. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Recommended Story: What is a SEC Filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.